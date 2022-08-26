UrduPoint.com

Governor Directs Universities To Start Flood Relief Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has directed the public sector universities and private universities to mobilize students and teachers and start flood-relief activities for the needy in the flood-hit areas in the province

In a letter issued here on Friday, the governor emphasized that the university faculty and students should collect funds, clothes, food and essential items for the flood victims.

He said the funds collected for the flood-affectees should be deposited in the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab Relief Fund.

He said, "It is our national duty to stand by our flood-affected brothers and sisters in this difficult situation."

