Governor Directs VCs To Make Varsities Drug, Narcotics Free
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Chancellor, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has directed the Vice Chancellors of all universities to make campuses drug and narcotics free and take concrete steps to protect female students from harassment and provide them safe environment in universities.
According to the details shared by Governor's spokesperson here Tuesday, Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem has issued a letter to the Vice-Chancellors of all the universities of Punjab to strictly ensure the prohibition of smoking in the campus premises and hostels to make the educational institution drug-free.
He said that it is necessary to ensure drug testing in educational institutions for all those students who are accused of drug-related crimes. He said that such students should undergo blood test, dope test, hepatitis test, this initiative will help promote a safe and conducive learning environment for other students. He said that necessary arrangements should be made for psychological counseling sessions for such students who are found involved in taking drugs. The Governor Punjab also stressed that the entry of unidentified persons in the universities should be fully checked. He said that entry of any person without identity cards should be prohibited to ensure that no stranger can enter campus premises and hostels.
In this regard, the university should issue visiting cards to the visitors at entry gates. He said that it should be made mandatory for all students/faculty members/employees of the universities to wear ID cards.
Punjab Governor/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that it is a matter of great concern that incidents of harassment against women are increasing in universities. He has issued instructions to the Vice Chancellor of Punjab Universities to implement the Protection Against Harassment of Women Act, 2010, and the guidelines of the Higher education Commission regarding harassment in letter and spirit. The Governor Punjab added that the same faculty members are teaching in the universities and then conducting the examinations/paper checking. Such discretion might risk unrest among students, therefore, separating these two teacher roles will significantly reduce the risk of teachers exploiting female students. He said that both the paper setters and the checkers should be external individuals.
Haider Khan has said that the students should be provided a conducive learning environment.
Recent Stories
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Support of teachers, parents, political, religious scholars sought to increase literacy rate11 minutes ago
-
Gillani challenges NAB's jurisdiction in Toshakhana vehicles' case11 minutes ago
-
Rawal Dam's spillways to open on Sept 11; precautionary measures advised21 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews progress on pending challans, road certificates31 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in Sheikhupura road accident51 minutes ago
-
MNAs meet PM Shehbaz51 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Pattoki road accident51 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti takes notice of closed govt schools, directs to reopen them till Dec 141 hour ago
-
CM seeks five-year vision reports from parliamentary secretaries1 hour ago
-
Nawanis call on PM Shehbaz1 hour ago
-
Over Rs309 mln out of Rs1 bln collected from POS invoice fee collection: Aurangzeb1 hour ago
-
Chandio urges all political parties to work for economic prosperity of Pakistan1 hour ago