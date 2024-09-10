Open Menu

Governor Directs VCs To Make Varsities Drug, Narcotics Free

Published September 10, 2024

Governor directs VCs to make varsities drug, narcotics free

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Chancellor, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has directed the Vice Chancellors of all universities to make campuses drug and narcotics free and take concrete steps to protect female students from harassment and provide them safe environment in universities.

According to the details shared by Governor's spokesperson here Tuesday, Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem has issued a letter to the Vice-Chancellors of all the universities of Punjab to strictly ensure the prohibition of smoking in the campus premises and hostels to make the educational institution drug-free.

He said that it is necessary to ensure drug testing in educational institutions for all those students who are accused of drug-related crimes. He said that such students should undergo blood test, dope test, hepatitis test, this initiative will help promote a safe and conducive learning environment for other students. He said that necessary arrangements should be made for psychological counseling sessions for such students who are found involved in taking drugs. The Governor Punjab also stressed that the entry of unidentified persons in the universities should be fully checked. He said that entry of any person without identity cards should be prohibited to ensure that no stranger can enter campus premises and hostels.

In this regard, the university should issue visiting cards to the visitors at entry gates. He said that it should be made mandatory for all students/faculty members/employees of the universities to wear ID cards.

Punjab Governor/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that it is a matter of great concern that incidents of harassment against women are increasing in universities. He has issued instructions to the Vice Chancellor of Punjab Universities to implement the Protection Against Harassment of Women Act, 2010, and the guidelines of the Higher education Commission regarding harassment in letter and spirit. The Governor Punjab added that the same faculty members are teaching in the universities and then conducting the examinations/paper checking. Such discretion might risk unrest among students, therefore, separating these two teacher roles will significantly reduce the risk of teachers exploiting female students. He said that both the paper setters and the checkers should be external individuals.

Haider Khan has said that the students should be provided a conducive learning environment.

