Governor Directs VCs To Stop Political Meetings

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Governor directs VCs to stop political meetings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor of Universities Shah Farman has taken serious notice of the political contacts and meetings of the Vice Chancellors of some public sector universities and directed to avoid such meetings.

According to a notification issued here Sunday stated, the Vice Chancellors have been directed to stay away from political meetings and contacts and pay full attention to the academic and administrative matters of the universities.

The Vice Chancellors of some public sector universities were trying to put pressure on the Chancellor to take decisions through political means. Action will be taken against the Vice Chancellors who found involved in any political activity.

More Stories From Pakistan

