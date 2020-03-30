KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and the regional president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Sindh on Monday lauded the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan in view of outbreak of coronavirus and lockdown situation.

The Regional president of PTI Sindh met with the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here, said a spokesperson of the Governor.

The Governor said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally monitoring the measures to contain the coronavirus and it would be controlled soon.