Governor Discusses Progress On Uch Canal Project

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here Friday chaired a meeting that was convened to discuss progress on Uch Canal Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here Friday chaired a meeting that was convened to discuss progress on Uch Canal Project.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Irrigation, Muhammad Ayaz, Chief Engineer, Saeed-ur-Rehman and concerned officials.

The meeting was informed that installation of two new pumps in Warsak Pumps House would be completed in April and June.

It was said that water flow has been started in the canal after installation of two pumps in Warsak Pumps House during month of October, 2021.

Addressing the meeting, KP governor directed to ensure installation of remaining two pumps in Warsak Pumps house till April and June.

He said that rehabilitation of Uch Canal Project was a longstanding demand of people and it would help reclaiming and irrigate land that was lying barren for a long period.

