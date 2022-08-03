Governor discusses revision of medical college curricula

UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman discussed on Wednesday revision of curricula of medical colleges in the light of modern-day needs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman discussed on Wednesday revision of curricula of medical colleges in the light of modern-day needs.

During a meeting with Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Health Sciences (UHS) Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore at the Governor's House here, he said the present government is trying to promote technology in universities according to modern requirements.

Rector Prime University of Nursing, Science and Technology Dr. Khalid Khan was also present.

The governor said the young generation was a valuable asset to the country and the nation.

He stressed that teachers in medical universities should not only make them the best doctors but good human beings as well. He said that the Pakistani doctors should be the manifestation of the highest moral values.

The governor said that work was under way to create various consortiums including environment, moral training, women's education, development of technical and scientific research in the universities.

Baligh-ur-Rehman further said that the purpose of the said consortia is to create a mechanism for solving various problems with academic discussion.

He said that the consortiums would give recommendations to the government departments based on the research and experience of the experts in the universities.

The governor said there should be strong links between the academia and the industry in the universities, adding that it would not only create job opportunities for the youth but industry would also benefit from the research done in the universities.

