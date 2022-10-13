UrduPoint.com

Governor Dispatches 10 Truck-loads Of Relief Goods To Flood-hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 12:34 AM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that it is not the time to play politics but to help the flood-hit brothers and sisters in distress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that it is not the time to play politics but to help the flood-hit brothers and sisters in distress.

Talking to the media men while dispatching 10 truck-loads of relief goods to the flood-hit areas at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working day and night for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and has ordered a dedicated web-site to monitor the flood relief efforts.

General Secretary Muslim World League Dr. Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Allama Tahir Ashrafi and group leader APTAMA Gohar Ijaz were present on the occasion. The 10 truck-loads of relief goods containing rations for 5,000 families have been dispatched with the support of the Institute of Health Sciences (IHS).

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said destruction caused by the flash floods is a test not only for the society, but also for the government. He said the flood water has started receding.

The Governor Punjab added, "If you check the data on the website, you will know to what extent the Federal government is giving share to the provinces."He urged the political parties to set their differences aside and take steps to help and rehabilitate the flood affected brothers and sisters.

General Secretary Muslim World League Dr. Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Issa, said the entire Muslim Ummah stands with Pakistan in this difficult time and the efforts of the Pakistani authorities for the rehabilitation of flood affectees are commendable. He also prayed for the flood victims of Pakistan and Muslim Ummah.

More Stories From Pakistan

