Governor dispatches six trucks carrying relief goods to flood-hit areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Tuesday dispatched six truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas of the Southern Punjab from the Governor's House here.

The relief goods have been sent with the help of philanthropists and the Red Crescent Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said rehabilitation of the flood affectees and providing them with relief items is the top priority at the moment.

He said the Federal government, Pakistan Army, institutions, district administration of especially flood-hit areas and the private sector are working together and making synergised efforts to provide relief to the people in distress.

Balighur Rehman said it is commendable that the government as well as philanthropists and welfare organizations are stepping up to help the flood victims, adding that the role of media is also important in this regard.

The Governor Punjab said the relief goods sent to help the flood victims is a clear message for him that the entire nation stands with its suffering brothers and sisters in this difficult time. He reiterated that the government will not sit down and relax till the complete rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He said that coordinated efforts are needed to help the flood victims. He said, "Each and everyone of us should contribute to the flood relief fund of the government according to one's capacity so that the government can systematically ensure the assistance to the flood victims." Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the entire country has been affected by the floods. He said that everyone should come forward to help the flood victims.

He appreciated the efforts of the business community and Red Crescent Punjab in providing relief goods to the flood victims.

He said that the doors of the Governor House are always open for this charity.

Chairman Red Crescent Society Justice (Rtd) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq, Members of Red Crescent Managing Committee, volunteers, well-known businessman and social personality Saeed Derewala, President of Anjuman Arayan Punjab Farooq Gharki were present. Advisor, member Managing Committee of Red Crescent Society, Dr. Saleem Raza Raja presented a check of 5 lakh to the Governor of Punjab for people in flood-affected areas.