Governor Distributes Appreciation Certificates To Social, Business Personalities

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Sunday distributed certificates of appreciation to social and business personalities who rendered outstanding services to the society and country in various fields, in a ceremony held at the Governor's House.

Iqbal Ahmed Qureshi, Dr Gohar Ijaz, SM Parvez, Dr Jahan Ara, Overseas Pakistanis Roy Ghulam Abbas Bhatti, Mujibur Rehman Shami, Amjad Saqib, MPA Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Sughra Sadaf, Ishtiaq Baig, Prof Dr Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, Dr Rauf Azam, Talat Naseer Pasha, Parveen Tawab and other personalities received the certificates of appreciation. The certificates were given to these personalities in recognition of their services for education, health, literature, flood victims and public welfare.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the people of Pakistan should adopt the principles of faith, unity and discipline and work tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that everyone should play role for the development of the society and the country.

He said that freedom was a great blessing of Allah Almighty, adding that the nation should thank Allah Almighty for independence and do hard work for the development and prosperity of the country.

The Governor Punjab urged the participants to spend all their energies in the service of humanity, adding that this is the success in this world and the hereafter.

