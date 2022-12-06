Governor distributes appreciation letters among students for performing voluntary services

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here on Monday distributed letter of appreciations among students who performed voluntary services in different fields and appreciated their efforts for serving humanity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 )

Addressing a ceremony held here at University of Peshawar (UoP) in connection with International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development, KP Governor said that it was a joint responsibility to recognize and promote the tireless work of volunteers across the globe.

He emphasized character building of youth and directed UoP administration to start awareness sessions on character building of students.

Later, the Governor also inspected the stalls set up by various welfare and voluntary organizations.