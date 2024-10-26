Open Menu

Governor Distributes Awards For Meritorious Services In IT Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Governor distributes awards for meritorious services in IT sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan gave away awards to the distinguished performers in the information technology for their meritorious services in the IT sector during a forum at the Governor’s House here on Friday.

The IT Forum was organized by Innovation Labs during which the experts discussed future of information technology related industry in Pakistan.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, in his remarks, said that country’s economy can be improved by increasing exports in the field of information technology. He said that it is very gratifying that our young generation is performing well in the field of IT. He said that Arfa Karim (late) was the youngest IT professional and she brought glory to the country at international level.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan bestowed awards on Amjad Karim Randhawa (Arfa Karim’s father) for imparting IT education to the youth, Azhar Iqbal for IT entrepreneurship, Muhammad Faseeh Mehta for outstanding services in the field of gaming and animation, while Umar Muhammad for expanding operations in various industries. Yasir Shaukat for expertise in web development, AI and blockchain, Anas Gillani for leading global teams on important projects like the national portal etaleem.gov.pk and others for outstanding services in the field of information technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Governor Exports Education Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Young Industry

Recent Stories

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

6 minutes ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

6 minutes ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

11 minutes ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

6 minutes ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

13 minutes ago
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

13 minutes ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

13 minutes ago
 PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

23 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

47 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

47 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan