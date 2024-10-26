Governor Distributes Awards For Meritorious Services In IT Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan gave away awards to the distinguished performers in the information technology for their meritorious services in the IT sector during a forum at the Governor’s House here on Friday.
The IT Forum was organized by Innovation Labs during which the experts discussed future of information technology related industry in Pakistan.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, in his remarks, said that country’s economy can be improved by increasing exports in the field of information technology. He said that it is very gratifying that our young generation is performing well in the field of IT. He said that Arfa Karim (late) was the youngest IT professional and she brought glory to the country at international level.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan bestowed awards on Amjad Karim Randhawa (Arfa Karim’s father) for imparting IT education to the youth, Azhar Iqbal for IT entrepreneurship, Muhammad Faseeh Mehta for outstanding services in the field of gaming and animation, while Umar Muhammad for expanding operations in various industries. Yasir Shaukat for expertise in web development, AI and blockchain, Anas Gillani for leading global teams on important projects like the national portal etaleem.gov.pk and others for outstanding services in the field of information technology.
