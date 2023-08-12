Open Menu

Governor Distributes Certificates Among Players Of Boating Competition Held On Event Of Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Governor distributes certificates among players of boating competition held on event of Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :A boating competition was organized by Hayatullah Khan Durrani sports academy in Hanna Lake on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day which is considered the most famous entertainment place of provincial capital Quetta.

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar was the chief guest of the event.

In the boating competition, the athletes showed the essence of their skills and received applause from the spectators.

Hayatullah Durrani and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai were also present on the occasion.

Addressing at the moment, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that the organization of special boating competitions regularly on the occasion of all national days for the last forty years in connection with Independence Day deserved a tribute.

We are proud that under the patronage of Hayatullah Durrani Water Sports Academy, we have introduced such athletes at the national level who have made the name of their country and province bright, he said.

He said that Trees were planted on the premises of Hayatullah Durrani Water Sports Academy under the love of Pakistan and Environment Protection Project.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed among the athletes who performed outstandingly in the sailing competitions named after the Governor of Balochistan.

