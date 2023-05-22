Governor distributes cheques amongst disabled students at KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali distributed cheques amongst disabled students at Khyber Medical University (KMU) here on Monday.

"Disabled children are an important part of our society and will not leave them alone under any circumstances," said the governor while addressing an event.

The governor distributed fee wave-off certificates to 80 disabled students of medical and allied health sciences affiliated with the university and scholarship cheques to 19 female students who received scholarships from USAID.

He urged the youth to discourage violent behavior in the country and make decency, values and traditions, respect, and ethics a part of their lives.

Ghulam Ali said Pakistan is our country and everybody has to contribute to its development, integrity, and security with unity.

He condemned the May 9 riots and appealed to the youth to indulge themselves in positive activities and stand united to thwart the ambitions of anti-national elements.

The Governor paid tribute to the VC KMU, faculty members, and university administration for the complete fee waiver for disabled students and said that it is a commendable initiative of KMU to focus on disabled students.

He said as the Chancellor, he has given clear instructions to all universities to give priority to disabled children in admissions and to waive their fees.

He emphasized that disabled students should be encouraged in employment.

He said that every child has the right to health facilities and other basic needs, including modern and quality education, and like other children, disabled children are being provided with full opportunities to come forward in other fields of education, including medicine.

Besides, the Governor was briefed about fund issues by VC Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq on the proposed project of the Stroke and Rehabilitation Center on 120 kanal area in Swat, the hospital built with the financial support of the Federal government in KMU, the treatment of thalassemia disease and the public health reference laboratory.

The governor assured to solve the problems by calling a meeting of the relevant departments next week for the delivery of the funds and inclusion of these projects in the next ADP.

Later, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between KMU and PEDO regarding the welfare of disabled persons.