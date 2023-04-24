UrduPoint.com

Governor Distributes Eid Gifts, Sweets, Toys Among Prisoners

Published April 24, 2023

Governor distributes Eid gifts, sweets, toys among prisoners

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar visited Central Jail Huda located in the provincial capital here, to meet and greet prisoners on the special occasion of Eid-ul Fitr.

After performing the 'Eid' prayer, he mingled with the prisoners and celebrated the holy festival with the prisoners. Jail administration and inmates were very happy to welcome Governor Balochistan.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan also distributed Eid, sweets and toys among the prisoners.

Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that all prisoners in jail were part of our society and that their reformation and welfare were the responsibility of the government.

He said, "Eid is a day of collective happiness for all Muslims and this day teaches us unity, solidarity and sharing happiness. Being happy about the happiness of others is the reason for mental peace and satisfaction."He was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary (CS) Home Saleh Muhammad Nasir, Commissioner Sohail ur Rahman Baloch and Inspector General (IG) of Jail Khana Jat Shuja Kasi.

