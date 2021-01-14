UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Distributes Gifts Among Helpless Children Of SOS Village

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Governor distributes gifts among helpless children of SOS Village

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Thursday said children deprived of parental affection were like flowers in the society and they were in dire need of full attention and love.

"Therefore, it is important that the benefactors take full part in the welfare of the children who are deprived of the love of the mother and the shadow of the father so that these children can also become successful and useful citizens of the society," the governor said.

He expressed these views while distributing gifts among helpless children of SOS Village here at Governor House Quetta.

Former Senator Roshan Khurshid Buracha and Director SOS Village Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the governor said children were the architects of our future. He said the society was playing a very essential role in giving them a dignified place.

He said hundreds of such children were given proper education and training in order to secure their future.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Education Amanullah Khan Somali Shilling Love

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Economy inspections find 15 violations of CO ..

1 minute ago

UAE, Japan to cooperate on fuel ammonia, carbon re ..

31 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations commence tomorrow

46 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.