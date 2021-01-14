Governor distributes gifts among helpless children of SOS Village

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Thursday said children deprived of parental affection were like flowers in the society and they were in dire need of full attention and love.

"Therefore, it is important that the benefactors take full part in the welfare of the children who are deprived of the love of the mother and the shadow of the father so that these children can also become successful and useful citizens of the society," the governor said.

He expressed these views while distributing gifts among helpless children of SOS Village here at Governor House Quetta.

Former Senator Roshan Khurshid Buracha and Director SOS Village Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the governor said children were the architects of our future. He said the society was playing a very essential role in giving them a dignified place.

He said hundreds of such children were given proper education and training in order to secure their future.