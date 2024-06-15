Open Menu

Governor Distributes Rs20 Million Cheques To Families Of 27 Deceased Victims Of Cylinder Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori distributed cheques of Rs2 million to each of the family of 27 children and adults who lost their lives because of May 30 blast in a shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Pareetabad area of Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, held at a restaurant here on Saturday, the governor informed that the financial support for the bereaved families had been provided by Jafriya Disaster Management Cell (JDC) and Karachi's businessman Ali Shaikhani.

Tessori expressed sadness over the loss of invaluable lives including those of children in the explosion. "There is a need to conduct a comprehensive inquiry of that incident so that by knowing the causes we can prevent the recurrence of such disasters," he underlined.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to take measures to address problems being confronted by the people in their daily lives.

The governor said the supply of gas cylinders happened in many parts of the world but the best possible safety measures were adopted in those countries to prevent explosions of the cylinders. "This is the reason we don't get to see Pareetabad like incidents in those countries," he noted.

Tessori appreciated JDC and Shaikhani for helping the affected families in their time of need and indescribable sorrow.

Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MQM-P's Farooq Sattar, JDC's head Zaffar Abbass and Shaikhani were present on the occasion.

