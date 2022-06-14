UrduPoint.com

Governor Donates Blood On Blood Donor Day

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Governor donates blood on Blood Donor Day

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman donated blood for children suffering from Thalassemia at a blood camp arranged at the Governor's House here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman donated blood for children suffering from Thalassemia at a blood camp arranged at the Governor's House here on Tuesday.

The blood camp was organised by Sundas Foundation in connection with the World Donor Day while officers and employees of the Governor's House also donated blood.

Directors Sundas Foundation Khalid Abbas Dar, Sohail Warraich and President Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yasin Khan were also present on the occasion.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, speaking on the occasion, said donating blood for innocent children suffering from Thalassemia is a great virtue, adding that healing their sorrows is no less than a worship.

He said:" It should be responsibility of all of us to bring smiles on the faces of such people", adding that, blood donation gives new life to millions of patients every year.

He said donating blood is harmless for a healthy person while it is a sign of life and hope for the patient.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said Sundas Foundation was doing a great job for patients of Thalassemia and Haemophilia. He said that great people are those who dedicate their lives for the service of mankind. He said that media should also play its positive role in creating awareness among the people regarding blood donation.

Director Sundas Foundation Sohail Warraich congratulated Governor Baligh ur Rehman on assuming office and said that besides fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities, he was also playing an active role in welfare work.

Khalid Abbas Dar said the Governor Punjab had set an example for others by donating blood on the World Donor Day. He said the governor had been donating blood to children suffering from Thalassemia for years.

Related Topics

World Governor Punjab Job Khalid Abbas Dar Media All From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Ambassador calls on Federal Minister for law ..

Saudi Ambassador calls on Federal Minister for law

1 minute ago
 Rs 10 million fine imposed on HESCO due to transfo ..

Rs 10 million fine imposed on HESCO due to transformer blast incident

1 minute ago
 Crime graph going down in south Punjab: Adl. IGP

Crime graph going down in south Punjab: Adl. IGP

1 minute ago
 SSUET holds motivational lecture series on "Road t ..

SSUET holds motivational lecture series on "Road to Success"

2 minutes ago
 SMEs backbone of economy: FPCCI

SMEs backbone of economy: FPCCI

12 minutes ago
 ANP Quetta president Jamaluddin calls meeting on J ..

ANP Quetta president Jamaluddin calls meeting on June 16

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.