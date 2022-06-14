Governor donates blood on Blood Donor Day

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman donated blood for children suffering from Thalassemia at a blood camp arranged at the Governor's House here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman donated blood for children suffering from Thalassemia at a blood camp arranged at the Governor's House here on Tuesday.

The blood camp was organised by Sundas Foundation in connection with the World Donor Day while officers and employees of the Governor's House also donated blood.

Directors Sundas Foundation Khalid Abbas Dar, Sohail Warraich and President Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yasin Khan were also present on the occasion.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, speaking on the occasion, said donating blood for innocent children suffering from Thalassemia is a great virtue, adding that healing their sorrows is no less than a worship.

He said:" It should be responsibility of all of us to bring smiles on the faces of such people", adding that, blood donation gives new life to millions of patients every year.

He said donating blood is harmless for a healthy person while it is a sign of life and hope for the patient.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said Sundas Foundation was doing a great job for patients of Thalassemia and Haemophilia. He said that great people are those who dedicate their lives for the service of mankind. He said that media should also play its positive role in creating awareness among the people regarding blood donation.

Director Sundas Foundation Sohail Warraich congratulated Governor Baligh ur Rehman on assuming office and said that besides fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities, he was also playing an active role in welfare work.

Khalid Abbas Dar said the Governor Punjab had set an example for others by donating blood on the World Donor Day. He said the governor had been donating blood to children suffering from Thalassemia for years.