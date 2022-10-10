UrduPoint.com

Governor Donates Four-month Salary To PM's Flood Relief Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman donated his four-month salary to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund for the rehabilitation of people affected by the recent floods in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman donated his four-month salary to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund for the rehabilitation of people affected by the recent floods in the country.

The Governor also presented cheques worth Rs 15 million donated by students and philanthropists to the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting at the Governor's House, says a news release issued by the Governor's House PR department here on Monday.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman also discussed various matters pertaining to current political scenario and rehabilitation of flood victims with the Prime Minister.

The Governor informed the Prime Minister about the ongoing activities for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims by the universities across Punjab. He told the premierthat he had given clear instructions to the universities that essential items includingmosquito nets, tents and other items should be sent to the flood victims.

