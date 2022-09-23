UrduPoint.com

Governor Donates Personal Book Collection To Library

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Thursday donated all personal books, received as gifts, to the historic Governor's House library

The books include poetry collections, fiction, novels and religious books especially children literature and books on climate change provided by Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aghai and others.

Balighur Rehman believes the staff of the Governor's House, employees and students of the school should benefit from the books.

The Governor Punjab has provided 60 gifted books to the historical library of Governor House Punjab that are kept there along with cataloging.

