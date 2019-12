Governor due in city tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will visit here on Tuesday, December 17.

After his arrival, he will preside over the 24th convocation of University of Agriculture Faisalabad and confer medals and degrees on UAF graduates.

Later, the governor will address a 'Social Media Convention 2019' at NFC Institute of Engineering & Fertilizer Research Jaranwala Road near Dhuddiwala Faisalabad.

The governor is also scheduled to address local businessmen, traders and industrialists at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) after which he will inaugurate 'Pakistan Biggest cricket Talent Hunt Program' at Serena Hotel.