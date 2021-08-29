Governor emphasize upon preventive measures for thalassemia

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Sunday said thalassemia was a contagious disease and it is necessary to be tested to be safe from the disease, because testing can save future generations from anguish and suffering.

He expressed these views while addressing a Thalassemia Screening Camp organized by Kashif Iqbal Thalassemia Career Center at Governor House.

Wife of Sindh Governor, Kashif Iqbal Thalassemia Career Center's Chairman Muhammad Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.

The governor and his wife had also given their blood samples for tests at the camp.

The governor said sincere and honest leadership does everything for its people so that their people do not have to go through pain and suffering. Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the betterment of the country and the nation with the same thinking and passion.

He said the legislation exist in the country regarding thalassemia but unfortunately it was not being fully implemented, adding, the prime minister has formed committees at the Federal level for its effective implementation.

We are trying to set up as many test camps as possible but wherever it is available people should definitely get themselves tested.

The governor expressed the hope that media would play its role in creating awareness among masses regarding thalassemia.

He said the Green Line project is being constructed with federal funding. For this project, 40 buses would reach Karachi from China within a month. The journey in these buses will be very comfortable.

The fare of these buses would be kept low while the completion of project would also resolve traffic congestion issue of the city.

Unfortunately the provincial government has not been able to bring even a single bus to Karachi in 13 years and people are forced to travel in old and outdated buses.

Replying to a query regarding health cards, Imran Ismail said the federation has distributed health cards in Tharparkar and Umerkot. The health cards could only be distributed throughout the province through joint ventures between the federation and the province. The part of it has to be paid by the federal government while rest by the provincial government, he informed.

The federal government also made an offer to the Sindh government but the provincial government turned down the offer. "It hurts when I see people all over Pakistan are getting health cards but people of Sindh are deprived of it." At present, 100 per cent people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan while 60 per cent people in Punjab have been issued health cards.

Addressing on the occasion, Governor Sindh's wife said thalassemia is a hereditary disease which is transmitted from generation to generation.

She added that with precautionary measures and awareness, it might be prevented. Proper and timely blood tests could save future babies from this deadly disease.

She expressed the hope that her efforts will create awareness among the masses and help in the eradication of thalassemia disease from the country.