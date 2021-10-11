UrduPoint.com

Governor Emphasizes For Ensuring Relief Items To Harnai Earthquake Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:09 PM

Governor emphasizes for ensuring relief items to Harnai earthquake affectees

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday asked to ensure relief items and machineries besides providing medical facilities for the earthquake affectees in Harnai district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday asked to ensure relief items and machineries besides providing medical facilities for the earthquake affectees in Harnai district.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General AKhtar Nawaz Satti.

He said that relief and rehabilitation activities would be expedited to offset the loss of lives and property caused by the recent earthquake in the areas of Harnai.

The authorities concerned were taking all possible steps to help the victims, he added.

Governor Balochistan thanked Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti for expressing solidarity on the loss of precious lives and properties.

Governor said he was proud to see the joint efforts of the government and the public to rehabilitate the damaged areas due to earthquake.

He said that timely handling of any disaster is a symbol of living nations.

Related Topics

Earthquake Balochistan Governor Harnai All Government

Recent Stories

Iran reports 11,256 daily COVID-19 cases, 5,702,89 ..

Iran reports 11,256 daily COVID-19 cases, 5,702,890 in total

7 minutes ago
 Burkina starts trial of alleged killers of left-wi ..

Burkina starts trial of alleged killers of left-wing idol Sankara

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change co-hosts regional dialo ..

Ministry of Climate Change co-hosts regional dialogue on illegal trade of Houbar ..

31 minutes ago
 The Leader Of The Nation Took Part In The Opening ..

The Leader Of The Nation Took Part In The Opening Ceremony Of The National Day O ..

34 minutes ago
 Japan boss vows to fight for World Cup place again ..

Japan boss vows to fight for World Cup place against Australia

7 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Abbottabad organizes training workshop ..

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad organizes training workshop

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.