Governor emphasizes for ensuring relief items to Harnai earthquake affectees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday asked to ensure relief items and machineries besides providing medical facilities for the earthquake affectees in Harnai district.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General AKhtar Nawaz Satti.

He said that relief and rehabilitation activities would be expedited to offset the loss of lives and property caused by the recent earthquake in the areas of Harnai.

The authorities concerned were taking all possible steps to help the victims, he added.

Governor Balochistan thanked Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti for expressing solidarity on the loss of precious lives and properties.

Governor said he was proud to see the joint efforts of the government and the public to rehabilitate the damaged areas due to earthquake.

He said that timely handling of any disaster is a symbol of living nations.