Governor emphasizes heart health awareness

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday underscored the essential role of medical professionals in assisting the suffering humanity and emphasized heart health awareness.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Rahman Medical Institute in Hayatabad at the eve of World Heart Day, Governor Kundi highlighted the urgent need to address heart diseases through early diagnosis, prevention, and the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure.

The event featured notable figures from the medical community, including Professor Dr. Muhammad Rehman, Chairman of Rehman Medical Institute, and Dr. Muqdad Khan, Head of the Cardiology Department, alongside various cardiology experts who presented research papers on heart health and shared recommendations for maintaining a healthy heart.

During his address, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the necessity of focusing on heart patients in rural areas, where a significant portion of the population lacks access to basic medical facilities.

He urged cardiology experts to prioritize treatment in these regions, asserting that everyone must collaborate to create a healthier and stronger Pakistan.

“We must utilize this day to educate future generations on the importance of heart health,” said Governor Kundi.

Dr. Muqdad Khan expressed gratitude to the Governor for his participation. The event concluded with the distribution of shields to participants, with Kundi also receiving a commemorative shield from Professor Rehman and Dr. Muqdad Khan.

APP/ash/