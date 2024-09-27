Governor Emphasizes Heart Health Awareness
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday underscored the essential role of medical professionals in assisting the suffering humanity and emphasized heart health awareness.
Speaking as the chief guest at the Rahman Medical Institute in Hayatabad at the eve of World Heart Day, Governor Kundi highlighted the urgent need to address heart diseases through early diagnosis, prevention, and the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure.
The event featured notable figures from the medical community, including Professor Dr. Muhammad Rehman, Chairman of Rehman Medical Institute, and Dr. Muqdad Khan, Head of the Cardiology Department, alongside various cardiology experts who presented research papers on heart health and shared recommendations for maintaining a healthy heart.
During his address, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the necessity of focusing on heart patients in rural areas, where a significant portion of the population lacks access to basic medical facilities.
He urged cardiology experts to prioritize treatment in these regions, asserting that everyone must collaborate to create a healthier and stronger Pakistan.
“We must utilize this day to educate future generations on the importance of heart health,” said Governor Kundi.
Dr. Muqdad Khan expressed gratitude to the Governor for his participation. The event concluded with the distribution of shields to participants, with Kundi also receiving a commemorative shield from Professor Rehman and Dr. Muqdad Khan.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gang involved in criminal activities busted, woman's assassinator arrested7 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at F-6 markaz, no casualties reported7 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam stresses for welfare of coalmines workers7 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 15 fake fertilizer dealers in Khanewal16 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM, IFC RD agree to boost IT industry16 minutes ago
-
Dengue fatalities reach to 5 after one more death reported in Rawalpindi16 minutes ago
-
Welfare of police martyrs' families, ghazis top priority: CCPO16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to disease-free province: Health Minister17 minutes ago
-
USKT delegation attends France moot17 minutes ago
-
Governor signs to approve appointment of Mishal Azam Yousafzai as Special Assistant26 minutes ago
-
Seven more killed, 46 injured in Kurram skirmishes27 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on Chevening Scholarship Program held at SCCI27 minutes ago