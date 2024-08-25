Governor emphasizes importance of vocational education for addressing unemployment in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday stressed the role of vocational education in combating unemployment and skills development in the province.

The governor made these comments during a discussion with Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) at Governor House. During the meeting, NAVTTC presented an update on its initiatives aimed at promoting vocational education in KP.

The governor expressed his satisfaction with the progress and highlighted the importance of involving as many young people as possible in these activities. He said that economic difficulties are a major source of unrest among youth and emphasized that empowering youth and women is among his top priorities.

Governor Kundi pointed out that while there is a global demand for skilled labour, the lack of vocational training tailored to international standards often leaves Pakistani youth unable to secure jobs abroad. He welcomed the Prime Minister's decision to increase the budget for vocational education, stressing the need for training programs that meet modern requirements and international needs.

The governor commended NAVTTC’s efforts in launching courses in agriculture, IT and other fields, and discussed various proposals for further enhancing vocational education. He assured the NAVTTC Chairperson of full support from the Governor House to ensure a better future for the new generation.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised overseas Pakistanis and discussed social projects in a meeting at the Governor House with prominent social activist Imran Agra, a leader in the overseas Pakistani community-based in the United States.

Social figures Malik Kifayat and Zahid Saleem from Islamabad were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi commended the overseas Pakistanis for their role as ambassadors of the country, acknowledging their significant contributions to enhancing Pakistan's global reputation through their hard work and dedication. He lauded the efforts of overseas Pakistanis in advancing social causes within Pakistan.

The discussion also covered various topics, including the promotion of education and social service projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Several proposals were reviewed to further these initiatives.

Governor Kundi expressed his appreciation for Imran Agra's suggestions and assured him of his full support and cooperation in these endeavours.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident on the Makran Coastal Highway, which resulted in the deaths of 12 pilgrims.

In his condolence message, the governor extended his condolences to the families of the deceased, offering heartfelt sympathy and prayers for the elevation of the souls of the departed. He also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.

Governor Kundi expressed solidarity with the grieving families, describing the incident as extremely tragic. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them patience and strength during this difficult time.

Similarly, Governor Kundi has expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the bus accident in Kahuta, Rawalpindi. He extended his condolences and prayers for the departed souls of the victims.

Governor Kundi also conveyed his solidarity with the families of the deceased, sharing their grief.