Governor Emphasizes Merit-based Entry Tests For Medical Colleges

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday emphasized transparent and merit-based entry tests for admission in medical colleges, urging Vice Chancellors and the Health Department to ensure fairness.

In a special address at the annual convocation of Khyber College of Dentistry 2023, the Governor extended heartfelt congratulations to the students and their parents on their educational achievements.

He acknowledged and highlighted Khyber Dentistry College's performance nationally and internationally.

Acknowledging the changing global landscape, Governor Ghulam Ali stressed the need for embracing new trends and technologies in all fields, particularly in medical education and healthcare.

"The integration of modern technology has not only revolutionized dental medical education but has also facilitated advancements in healthcare," he remarked.

Addressing the graduates, the Governor urged them to raise awareness about health and take preventive measures, contributing to the welfare of society.

Providing free medical treatment to the average and poor is a duty to alleviate human suffering, said Governor Ghulam Ali.

He emphasized making healthcare affordable rather than expensive for socially disadvantaged individuals, asserting that the future of the country lies in the hands of the youth.

The youth must make progress and success their mission in all fields, utilizing their strength and available resources for a successful life, said Haji Ghulam Ali.

