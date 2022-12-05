Governor eulogizes Faiz on inaugural ceremony of '2nd Faiz Adbi Mela' at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman has said that Faiz Ahmad Faiz was a great personality in the urdu language and literature. He was not only the most important cultural and literary reference of his era but also the most effective spokesman for the working class.

Governor Punjab expressed these views while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Faiz Adbi Mela held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He said that Faiz was an ideological and revolutionary poet and had a great love for his homeland. Faiz Ahmad Faiz was an optimist who gave the message of hope and positivity.

He praised the 2nd Faiz Adbi Mela organized by the Department of Urdu at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and said that the credit for organizing a high-level event in the university goes to the Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob who organized international and national conferences, and literary festivals, at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said in his address that Faiz Ahmad Faiz was an epoch-making figure due to his thoughtful reference to the Urdu language and literature.

Department of Urdu is presenting the academic, literary, cultural, and verbal traditions of Bahawalpur in a very beautiful way through Faiz Mela. He appreciated the special arrival of Governor Punjab and Chancellor Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman in Faiz Mela.

Chairman, Department of Urdu Prof. Dr. Amir Sohail expressed his gratitude and said that the Faiz Mela has been organized this year as well as last year, and this year eminent personalities from all over Pakistan are participating, including Dr. Nasir Abbas Nair, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Kamran, Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Syed Tabish Alwari, Dr. Najeeb Jamal, Rana Mehboob Akhtar, Dr. Roosh Nadeem, Dr. Salahuddin Darwish, Nasir Bashir, and other scholars and intellectuals.

An exhibition of books and handicrafts and food stalls were also organized at this fair.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio expressed special thanks to Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for extending support organizing Faiz Mela.

On this occasion, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dean, representatives of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, civil society, and media were also present.