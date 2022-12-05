UrduPoint.com

Governor Eulogizes Faiz On Inaugural Ceremony Of '2nd Faiz Adbi Mela' At IUB

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Governor eulogizes Faiz on inaugural ceremony of '2nd Faiz Adbi Mela' at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman has said that Faiz Ahmad Faiz was a great personality in the urdu language and literature. He was not only the most important cultural and literary reference of his era but also the most effective spokesman for the working class.

Governor Punjab expressed these views while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Faiz Adbi Mela held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He said that Faiz was an ideological and revolutionary poet and had a great love for his homeland. Faiz Ahmad Faiz was an optimist who gave the message of hope and positivity.

He praised the 2nd Faiz Adbi Mela organized by the Department of Urdu at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and said that the credit for organizing a high-level event in the university goes to the Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob who organized international and national conferences, and literary festivals, at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said in his address that Faiz Ahmad Faiz was an epoch-making figure due to his thoughtful reference to the Urdu language and literature.

Department of Urdu is presenting the academic, literary, cultural, and verbal traditions of Bahawalpur in a very beautiful way through Faiz Mela. He appreciated the special arrival of Governor Punjab and Chancellor Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman in Faiz Mela.

Chairman, Department of Urdu Prof. Dr. Amir Sohail expressed his gratitude and said that the Faiz Mela has been organized this year as well as last year, and this year eminent personalities from all over Pakistan are participating, including Dr. Nasir Abbas Nair, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Kamran, Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Syed Tabish Alwari, Dr. Najeeb Jamal, Rana Mehboob Akhtar, Dr. Roosh Nadeem, Dr. Salahuddin Darwish, Nasir Bashir, and other scholars and intellectuals.

An exhibition of books and handicrafts and food stalls were also organized at this fair.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio expressed special thanks to Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for extending support organizing Faiz Mela.

On this occasion, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dean, representatives of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, civil society, and media were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Punjab Civil Society Amir Sohail Bahawalpur Nasir Chamber IUB Commerce Media Event All From Industry Love

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

3 hours ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

3 hours ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

3 hours ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

4 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

5 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.