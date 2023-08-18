Open Menu

Governor, Ex. Ministers Condole Over Kanwer Naveed Jameel's Demise

Published August 18, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, former provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon and Imtiaz Shaikh expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Ex. MPA Kanwer Naveed Jameel.

Governor Sindh, in his condolence message, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing away of former district Nazim Hyderabad Kanwer Naveed Jameel due to protracted illness.

While paying tributes, Kamran Tessori termed Kanwer Naveed a seasoned parliamentarian who served the people of his constituency.

Governor said the late Kanwer Naveed always performed his responsibilities with commitment and dedication.

He also praised Kanwer Naveed's services during his tenure as Nazim Hyderabad.

He also expressed condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Meanwhile, former provincial ministers Sharjeel Inan Memon and Imtiaz Shaikh also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the late Kanwer Naveed and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

