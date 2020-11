Governor express grief over D.I Khan incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman Wednesday expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in D.I Khan canal incident.

In a statement issued here y, he prayed for rest of the departed souls in eternal peace.

Expressing grief over deaths , the governor also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.