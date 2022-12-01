Governor expresses annoyance over pace of work on drain, bridge at Warsak Road

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Thursday visited Warsak Road and inspected pace of work on under construction drain and bridge at Kababian.

He expressed displeasure over slow pace of construction work and said that it is most unfortunate that work on drain and bridge has not been completed despite passage of six months.

He said that incomplete embankment is also a question mark on the performance of department that has been tasked to complete the project.

The governor directed to expedite working on the project and said that delay has increased the problems of students and people due to unnecessary traffic jams during rush hours.