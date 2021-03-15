Governor expresses concern over blast in Orangi Town

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday expressed concerns over a blast near Rangers' mobile in the Orangi Town area of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday expressed concerns over a blast near Rangers' mobile in the Orangi Town area of the metropolis.

He directed the Commissioner Karachi to ensure immediate medical treatment to injured persons of the blast.

He also directed the Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Karachi to submit a detailed inquiry report into the incident.