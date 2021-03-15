UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Expresses Concern Over Blast In Orangi Town

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:54 PM

Governor expresses concern over blast in Orangi Town

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday expressed concerns over a blast near Rangers' mobile in the Orangi Town area of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday expressed concerns over a blast near Rangers' mobile in the Orangi Town area of the metropolis.

He directed the Commissioner Karachi to ensure immediate medical treatment to injured persons of the blast.

He also directed the Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Karachi to submit a detailed inquiry report into the incident.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Rangers Police Governor Mobile Orangi

Recent Stories

BRT service temporarily suspended

23 seconds ago

Key moments in Libya's peace process

24 seconds ago

Music world taps 'NFT' digital goldrush

26 seconds ago

Supreme Court accepts bail plea of Waqar Ahmed acc ..

28 seconds ago

One killed, 5 injured due to gas leakage

4 minutes ago

Gwadar port a gateway to shortest, economical rout ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.