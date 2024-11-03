Governor Expresses Concern Over Non Release Of Funds To Local Government
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi, criticized the provincial government's failure to provide funding to a local government department, labeling it an undemocratic approach.
He said this during a meeting with Ejaz Surani, the elected Nazim from Bannu, who briefed the governor on the challenges faced by local representatives.
Governor Kundi emphasized that local governments are the "nurseries of democracy," highlighting a disconnect between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) claims of empowering grassroots governance and the provincial administration's actual behaviour towards local bodies and their representatives.
In response to Surani's concerns regarding issues related to Federal departments, Kundi instructed relevant authorities to address these matters promptly.
Meanwhile, the Provincial General Secretary of the All Pakistan Central Muslim League, Atiqur Rehman Chauhan called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed the province's political situation.
Governor Kundi emphasized that the resolution of issues can only be achieved through dialogue, asserting that confrontation and violence are not solutions.
He stressed the importance of political parties uniting on a single platform despite their ideological differences, saying that this unity is crucial for the welfare of the province's citizens.
During the meeting, Chauhan provided the governor with a briefing on the political and welfare activities of the All Pakistan Central Muslim League and extended an invitation for him to visit the party's central office.
Similarly, Shoaib Alam Khan, the Provincial Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with his son, Hassam Khan, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.
The discussion focused on the national political landscape and specific issues facing the Mardan district.
Shoaib Alam Khan informed the governor about the challenges faced by PPP workers in Mardan.
Provincial Coordination Secretary and Vice Chairman of the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Wazir, was also present at the meeting.
