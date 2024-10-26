Governor expresses condolence over death of Bakhsh Soomro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the residence of former Speaker National Assembly and senior politician Elahi Bakhsh Soomro and offered Fatiha for his departed soul.

During his visit, Kundi paid tribute to Soomro's national contributions, saying that the country has lost a dedicated politician and sincere leader.

Kundi emphasized that Soomro's legacy of service would always be remembered and recognized, highlighting his exemplary role in politics.