Governor expresses condolence over deaths in Turangzai roof collapse incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of five family members in a roof collapsed in Turangzai areas of Charsadda.

Expressing grief over deaths, he prayed for eternal peace of departed souls.

The Governor also directed authorities to start relief work and provide assistance to bereaved family.