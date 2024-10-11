Open Menu

Governor Expresses Condolence Over Demise Of Journalist Khurshid Bajauri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Governor expresses condolence over demise of journalist Khurshid Bajauri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior journalist Khurshid Bajauri.

Governor Kundi highlighted that Khurshid's contributions to journalism will always be remembered.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and colleagues, sharing in their grief during this difficult time.

The Governor prayed for Khurshid's departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Family

Recent Stories

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

4 minutes ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

5 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

19 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

19 hours ago
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

21 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

23 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

23 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

24 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

1 day ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan