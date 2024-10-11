Governor Expresses Condolence Over Demise Of Journalist Khurshid Bajauri
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior journalist Khurshid Bajauri.
Governor Kundi highlighted that Khurshid's contributions to journalism will always be remembered.
He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and colleagues, sharing in their grief during this difficult time.
The Governor prayed for Khurshid's departed soul in eternal peace.
Recent Stories
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 75 kg drugs in eight operations1 minute ago
-
Al Baik, GO ink strategic partnership to bring Saudi expertise to Pakistan1 minute ago
-
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines4 minutes ago
-
District Admin Matiari fixes bricks rate11 minutes ago
-
FC South arranges 2-week sports festival in S Waziristan11 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held11 minutes ago
-
President for enhanced focus on regional connectivity, cultural cooperation11 minutes ago
-
Eight power thieves nabbed11 minutes ago
-
Dr Arif Sultan appointed as Director Livestock21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's weather to take a pleasant turn from Oct 20: Chief Meteorologist21 minutes ago
-
BISE Mardan to generate equal opportunities for female players: Chairman Prof Jahanzeb41 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on laborers in Duki41 minutes ago