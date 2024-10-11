Governor expresses condolence over demise of journalist Khurshid Bajauri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior journalist Khurshid Bajauri.

Governor Kundi highlighted that Khurshid's contributions to journalism will always be remembered.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and colleagues, sharing in their grief during this difficult time.

The Governor prayed for Khurshid's departed soul in eternal peace.