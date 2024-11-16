Governor Expresses Condolence Over Demise Of Ilyas Bilour
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour.
In a statement, the Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, offering his deepest sympathies during this difficult time.
"The death of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour is an immense loss, not only to his family but to the entire province," said Governor Kundi. "His contributions to society and politics will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations."
Governor Kundi prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and prayed for strength and patience for his family to bear this immense loss.
"I stand in solidarity with the Bilour family in this sorrowful moment," he added. "May the Almighty grant them the courage to cope with this great tragedy."
