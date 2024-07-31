Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed deep sorrow over the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, and his bodyguard in an Israeli attack

In a message issued here on Wednesday, he strongly condemned the attack.

The governor also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Ismail Haniya

and the Palestinian people.