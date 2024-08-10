Governor expresses condolence over martyrdom of security personnel in Tirah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of three security personnel in Tirah valley of district Khyber.

Governor Kundi prayed for the departed souls of the martyrs' ranks and offered heartfelt sympathy to their families, urging them to remain patient.

He affirmed that the sacrifices of the security forces in the fight against terrorism would not go in vain, and emphasized that the entire nation stood united with the security forces in this battle against terrorism.