Governor expresses condolence over North Waziristan attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and offered heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel who lost their lives in North Waziristan.

He emphasized that the nation takes immense pride in those who braced martyrdom while defending the homeland.

Governor Kundi highlighted the sacrifices made by security forces, saying that their contributions in the fight against terrorism will never be forgotten.

He reiterated the commitment to continue operations against terrorists to ensure the safety and security of the province.

The Governor extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs, affirming that the government stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time.

Governor prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace and early recovery of the injured.