Governor Expresses Condolence Over North Waziristan Attack
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and offered heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel who lost their lives in North Waziristan.
He emphasized that the nation takes immense pride in those who braced martyrdom while defending the homeland.
Governor Kundi highlighted the sacrifices made by security forces, saying that their contributions in the fight against terrorism will never be forgotten.
He reiterated the commitment to continue operations against terrorists to ensure the safety and security of the province.
The Governor extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs, affirming that the government stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time.
Governor prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace and early recovery of the injured.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arora expresses solidarity with Kashmiris20 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Cycling Association to organize “Kashmir Black Day Cycle Rally" on Sunday10 minutes ago
-
Govt's farmer-friendly policy starts producing results: CM Maryam11 minutes ago
-
Faculty, final year students of FLC visit Judicial Academy20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits citrus research institute20 minutes ago
-
Delegation of HCSTSI visits 5th International Textile and Leather Exhibition, TEXPO-202430 minutes ago
-
Wani calls for global action to resolve Kashmir conflict to ensure regional stability30 minutes ago
-
Governor, CM condemn attack on police check post in North Waziristan30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan education department dismisses 65 habitual absentee teachers41 minutes ago
-
Fifth Latif Literature and Music Festival starts at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam50 minutes ago
-
NAB DG assures compensation, justice to affectees51 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 550-litre adulterated milk1 hour ago