Governor Expresses Condolences Over Demise Of Journalist Chaudhry Asghar, Majid Jadoon

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Chaudhry Asghar.

Asghar, a pioneering figure in regional journalism in the southern districts, made significant contributions to the field and started a daily newspaper in Dera Ismail Khan.

Governor Kundi acknowledged that Asghar’s demise is a profound loss to the journalism community in Dera Ismail Khan, where he was known for his dedicated and hardworking nature.

The Governor emphasized that Chaudhry Asghar's journalistic services will be remembered and cherished.

Governor Kundi offered prayers for the forgiveness of the deceased and strength for the bereaved family during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on visited the residence of senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sardar Shamroz Khan Jadoon.

During the visit, the Governor expressed his condolence over the loss of Shamroz Khan Jadoon's young nephew, Majid Jadoon, President of PPP Youth Hazara.

He also offered prayers for the deceased.

The Governor was accompanied by him PPP Provincial General Secretary Shuja Khanzada, Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed, Secretary Coordination Farzand Ali Wazir, and local leaders.

APP/ash/

