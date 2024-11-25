Governor Expresses Condolences Over Martyrdom Of Police Officer In Protest
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 10:22 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the martyred police officer Mubashir Bilal during PTI march at Hakla.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said,the brutal killing of the police officer by protesting demonstrators is condemnable.
He said that a group of violent protesters killed the police officer while he was performing his duty is unforgettable.
Governor Kundi expressed solidarity with the grieving family of the martyred police officer, Mubashir Bilal.
The martyrdom of the police officer proved the malicious intentions of the violent protesters, Faisal Karim Kundi added.
