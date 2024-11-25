Open Menu

Governor Expresses Condolences Over Martyrdom Of Police Officer In Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 10:22 PM

Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the martyred police officer Mubashir Bilal during PTI march at Hakla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the martyred police officer Mubashir Bilal during PTI march at Hakla.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said,the brutal killing of the police officer by protesting demonstrators is condemnable.

He said that a group of violent protesters killed the police officer while he was performing his duty is unforgettable.

Governor Kundi expressed solidarity with the grieving family of the martyred police officer, Mubashir Bilal.

The martyrdom of the police officer proved the malicious intentions of the violent protesters, Faisal Karim Kundi added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Faisal Karim Kundi March Family

Recent Stories

Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur ..

Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..

2 minutes ago
 Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain cl ..

Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26

2 minutes ago
 Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts ..

Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion

11 minutes ago
 Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam pre ..

Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam preparation to start from Hyderab ..

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian minister explores handcrafted rickshaw

Belarusian minister explores handcrafted rickshaw

3 minutes ago
 Construction work on roads ongoing in various area ..

Construction work on roads ongoing in various areas of Karachi : Mayor Karachi

11 minutes ago
Nawabshah Pacer won first match in under 20 sports ..

Nawabshah Pacer won first match in under 20 sports festival

3 minutes ago
 Smog intensity decreases, Lahore moves to fourth p ..

Smog intensity decreases, Lahore moves to fourth place in terms of air pollution

3 minutes ago
 KU issues admission lists for academic session 202 ..

KU issues admission lists for academic session 2025

11 minutes ago
 CM grieved over martyrdom of Constable Mubashir

CM grieved over martyrdom of Constable Mubashir

3 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

3 minutes ago
 DC visits BHU, reviews medical facilities

DC visits BHU, reviews medical facilities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan