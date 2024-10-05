Governor Expresses Condolences Over Security Forces' Martyrdom In North Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of five personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, during an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in North Waziristan.
In his statement, the Governor paid tribute to the brave sacrifices of the slain soldiers, emphasizing that these forces laid down their lives to protect the nation.
He assured that their sacrifices will not be in vain. Kundi highlighted the courage of the security forces, who inflicted significant damage on the militants while ensuring the safety of the public.
The Governor reaffirmed that the elimination of terrorist elements and the restoration of peace in the country remain top priorities. He pledged that the nation will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in firefight
Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates
Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing
Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health department confirms 141 new dengue cases across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays glowing tribute to Martyr Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shehwat, five soldiers i ..2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to protecting citizens, maintaining national stability: Ali Gohar22 minutes ago
-
Minister directs for full scale response to dengue threats32 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Teachers honoured with tributes, inspiring quotes on 'World Teacher's day'1 hour ago
-
Former Adl Secretary of Bangladesh government remembers his teachers at ICB G/6-3 on 'World Teachers ..1 hour ago
-
Federal education minister lauds teachers role in shaping nation's future2 hours ago
-
PML-N stands firm against PTI's "Destructive Agenda": Uzma Kardar warns2 hours ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 112 meters, removes 148 extensions during Sept2 hours ago
-
Yasin Malik says India misled him in name of talks for Kashmir settlement2 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest aims at attacking state: Tarar10 hours ago
-
Azfar Ahsan urges comprehensive strategy to boost investment in Pakistan12 hours ago