Governor expresses condolences over security forces' martyrdom in North Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of five personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, during an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in North Waziristan.

In his statement, the Governor paid tribute to the brave sacrifices of the slain soldiers, emphasizing that these forces laid down their lives to protect the nation.

He assured that their sacrifices will not be in vain. Kundi highlighted the courage of the security forces, who inflicted significant damage on the militants while ensuring the safety of the public.

The Governor reaffirmed that the elimination of terrorist elements and the restoration of peace in the country remain top priorities. He pledged that the nation will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs.