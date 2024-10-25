Open Menu

Governor Expresses Condolences To Journalist Hassan Khan, Nasir Bangash Over Demise Of Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:57 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed his heartfelt condolences to senior journalist Hassan Khan and APP Cameraman Nasir Bangash over demise of their mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024)

Governor Kundi prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irriparible lose with fortitude.

Meanwhile, the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed grief and sorrow over killing of a Lieutenant during parayer in Masjid in Sarae Naurang Lakki Marwat.

