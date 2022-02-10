Governor expresses gratitude to Baba Farid Trust for holding free eye camp

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday expressed gratitude to Chairman, Baba Farid Trust, Haji Abdul Rahim Janu for successfully holding one-day free eye camp at governor house here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday expressed gratitude to Chairman, Baba Farid Trust, Haji Abdul Rahim Janu for successfully holding one-day free eye camp at governor house here.

In a letter of thanks to Chairman Baba Fared Trust, the governor appreciated this noble spirit and said that his efforts for bringing happiness in the lives of deserving people were commendable, said a statement.

The governor also paid tributes to the entire team of the Trust and prayed for the successful completion of all projects for serving humanity.

According to the details, a total of 385 patients were examined while 12 surgeries were performed in the free eye camp set up at the governor house.