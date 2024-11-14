Governor expresses grief over blast at house in Tappi N. Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the blast at a house in North Waziristan Tappi village claimed the lives of five persons and several injured.

The governor condemned the incident and prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed soul in eternal peace, early recovery of the injured and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.