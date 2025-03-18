Open Menu

Governor Expresses Grief Over Death Of Pakistan’s Tallest Man Naseer Soomro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Governor expresses grief over death of Pakistan’s tallest man Naseer Soomro

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pakistan’s tallest man Naseer Soomro.

Governor Kundi extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s soul.

He said that he stands with the grieving family in this difficult time.

Naseer Soomro was known worldwide for his extraordinary height, making him a unique identity for Pakistan on the global stage.

