Governor Expresses Grief Over Death Of Veteran Actress Durdana Butt

Governor expresses grief over death of veteran actress Durdana Butt

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of famous veteran actress Durdana Butt

He said that the late actress made her place in the hearts of the people and her fans by her outstanding acting skills.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

