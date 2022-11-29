Governor expresses grief over demise of former president FPCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of veteran trader and former president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) SM Munir.

In a condolence message, the Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said that the services of late trader would be remembered in golden words in the commerce sector.