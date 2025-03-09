Governor Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s Brother
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the killing of former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s brother, Shakeel Ahmad Khan.
The Governor has sought a detailed report from senior officials regarding the incident.
In his statement, Governor Kundi extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of his full support during this difficult time. He emphasized that the culprits must be brought to justice at the earliest.
“The law and order situation in the province has deteriorated significantly. The provincial government must take serious measures to ensure the safety of citizens,” the Governor stated.
He strongly criticized the provincial administration, accusing it of failing to protect the people.
APP/ash/
