Governor Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Religious Scholar Molana Abdul Razzaq Iskandar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Governor expresses grief over demise of religious scholar Molana Abdul Razzaq Iskandar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of religious scholar and President of Wafaq ul madaris al-arabia Pakistan Molana Abdul Razzaq sikandar.

In a condolence message here, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

