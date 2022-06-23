UrduPoint.com

Governor Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Zardari's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani on Thursday expressed sorrow over the demise of former president Asif Ali Zardari's mother and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's grandmother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani on Thursday expressed sorrow over the demise of former president Asif Ali Zardari's mother and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's grandmother.

According to the spokesman, the governor prayed that may Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

